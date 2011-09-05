WELLINGTON, Sept 5 Dumped All Blacks winger Hosea Gear will remain in New Zealand and continue to play in the Super rugby competition, but will cross to the Otago Highlanders from the Wellington Hurricanes, a source with direct knowledge of the move has told Reuters.

The 27-year-old Gear, widely considered the unluckiest player to miss out on selection in coach Graham Henry's World Cup squad, had flagged a move overseas which would have meant shelving his ambitions to add to his eight All Blacks tests.

The New Zealand Rugby Union has a policy of selecting only home-based players, though has made exceptions in recent contracts to retain captain Richie McCaw and flyhalf Dan Carter.

The move was expected to be officially confirmed later this week. The Highlanders, Hurricanes and NZRU were not immediately available for comment.

Gear has a strong relationship with Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph, from when the former All Blacks flanker was New Zealand Maori and Wellington provincial coach.

He becomes the fifth recent All Black to leave the Hurricanes since the end of the Super rugby season amid moves by coach Mark Hammett to overhaul the struggling franchise.

In June, Hammett sensationally told centre Ma'a Nonu and team captain Andrew Hore they were not a part of his plans for next year's Super rugby season.

Hammett has since lost scrumhalf Piri Weepu, who will join Nonu at the Auckland-based Blues next season, while flyhalf Aaron Cruden has moved to the Waikato-based Chiefs, following provincial coach Dave Rennie who is taking over in Hamilton next season.

The five were not the only All Blacks to leave the Hurricanes this year. Props John Schwalger and Neemia Tialata are heading to France, while loose forward Rodney So-oialo, who missed most of the Super rugby season with injury, is going to Japan.

All Blacks winger Cory Jane, however, did re-sign with the Hurricanes last week.