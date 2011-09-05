By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, Sept 5
WELLINGTON, Sept 5 Dumped All Blacks winger
Hosea Gear will remain in New Zealand and continue to play in
the Super rugby competition, but will cross to the Otago
Highlanders from the Wellington Hurricanes, a source with direct
knowledge of the move has told Reuters.
The 27-year-old Gear, widely considered the unluckiest
player to miss out on selection in coach Graham Henry's World
Cup squad, had flagged a move overseas which would have meant
shelving his ambitions to add to his eight All Blacks tests.
The New Zealand Rugby Union has a policy of selecting only
home-based players, though has made exceptions in recent
contracts to retain captain Richie McCaw and flyhalf Dan Carter.
The move was expected to be officially confirmed later this
week. The Highlanders, Hurricanes and NZRU were not immediately
available for comment.
Gear has a strong relationship with Highlanders coach Jamie
Joseph, from when the former All Blacks flanker was New Zealand
Maori and Wellington provincial coach.
He becomes the fifth recent All Black to leave the
Hurricanes since the end of the Super rugby season amid moves by
coach Mark Hammett to overhaul the struggling franchise.
In June, Hammett sensationally told centre Ma'a Nonu and
team captain Andrew Hore they were not a part of his plans for
next year's Super rugby season.
Hammett has since lost scrumhalf Piri Weepu, who will join
Nonu at the Auckland-based Blues next season, while flyhalf
Aaron Cruden has moved to the Waikato-based Chiefs, following
provincial coach Dave Rennie who is taking over in Hamilton next
season.
The five were not the only All Blacks to leave the
Hurricanes this year. Props John Schwalger and Neemia Tialata
are heading to France, while loose forward Rodney So-oialo, who
missed most of the Super rugby season with injury, is going to
Japan.
All Blacks winger Cory Jane, however, did re-sign with the
Hurricanes last week.
