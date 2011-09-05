* Gear moves south to Highlanders to link with old coach

* Fifth recent All Black to leave Hurricanes (Adds confirmation, quotes)

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Sept 5 Dumped All Blacks winger Hosea Gear will remain in New Zealand and continue to play in the Super rugby competition, but will cross to the Otago Highlanders from the Wellington Hurricanes, the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) confirmed on Monday.

Gear's move south had already been confirmed to Reuters earlier in the day by a source with knowledge of the matter.

The 27-year-old had signed for the Highlanders for 2012 and for the NZRU for a further two years, the NZRU said.

"This is a huge score for the Highlanders," Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph said in a statement.

"Hosea has a combined speed, power and athleticism that makes him a standout in any team he plays in, and he's a nuisance for anyone defending him.

"His experience will be a huge asset to the Highlanders next year, and we're delighted to have him."

Gear, widely considered the unluckiest player to miss out on selection in coach Graham Henry's World Cup squad, had flagged a move overseas which would have meant shelving his ambitions to add to his eight All Blacks tests.

The NZRU has a policy of selecting only home-based players, though has made exceptions in recent contracts to retain captain Richie McCaw and flyhalf Dan Carter.

"We know how close Hosea was (to the World Cup squad) this year, and I think it shows an incredible amount of maturity and tenacity to decide he still has his eye on a black jersey and that's fantastic," NZRU general manager of professional rugby Neil Sorensen said.

BEST DECISION

"While this will obviously be a disappointment for Hurricanes fans, Highlanders fans will no doubt enjoy having him as part of their campaign next year."

Gear has a strong relationship with Joseph from the former All Blacks flanker's roles as New Zealand Maori and Wellington provincial coach.

"It was not an easy decision to leave the Hurricanes, but I believe I am making the best decision for me," Gear said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the team environment with the New Zealand Maori team under Jamie last year, and I'm looking forward to joining him and the Highlanders."

Gear becomes the fifth recent All Black to leave the Hurricanes since the end of the Super rugby season amid moves by coach Mark Hammett to overhaul the struggling franchise.

In June, Hammett sensationally told centre Ma'a Nonu and team captain Andrew Hore they were not a part of his plans for next year's Super rugby season.

Hammett has since lost scrumhalf Piri Weepu, who will join Nonu at the Auckland-based Blues next season, while flyhalf Aaron Cruden has moved to the Waikato-based Chiefs, following provincial coach Dave Rennie who is taking over in Hamilton next season.

The five were not the only All Blacks to leave the Hurricanes this year. Props John Schwalger and Neemia Tialata are heading to France, while loose forward Rodney So-oialo, who missed most of the Super rugby season with injury, is going to Japan.

All Blacks winger Cory Jane, however, did re-sign with the Hurricanes last week. (Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories