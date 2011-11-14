Nov 14 All Black Zac Guildford has issued
a public apology after media reports alleged the winger had
assaulted two men in a naked, drunken rampage at a bar in the
Cook Islands last week.
The New Zealand Rugby Union has launched an investigation
into an incident in Rarotonga on Thursday after local media
reported Guildford had stormed into a bar naked and bleeding and
punched two customers before leaving with friends.
Guildford, who has previously come under fire for
alcohol-related incidents with All Blacks staff, said he needed
help in a statement from Rarotonga, issued by the New Zealand
Rugby Union on Monday.
"Firstly, I would like to apologise for my behaviour here in
Rarotonga on Thursday night," the 22-year-old said. "I have no
clear recollection of the events of that night but there is no
doubt that my behaviour was unacceptable and I am hugely
embarrassed by what happened.
"I want to apologise to the people who I was involved with
and offended that night, the patrons and staff who witnessed my
behaviour, and the Cook Island people. I am truly sorry for what
I did.
"I also want to apologise to my family for the embarrassment
my actions have caused.
"I don't want any sympathy for the situation I have ended up
in, but I am thankful for the support I have received so far
from so many people.
"It's obvious that I need help and I want to get home and to
get that help as soon as I can. I need to sort myself out."
Guildford was bleeding from cuts before he entered the bar
but it was unclear how he had sustained the injuries, reports
said.
Guildford previously apologised for his "excessive drinking"
in September and narrowly escaped a playing ban at the World Cup
after an alcohol-related incident in Brisbane in August in the
wake of New Zealand's Tri-Nations defeat by Australia.
The NZRU said they would stand by Guildford.
"The first thing we'll do is find out the facts," NZRU
general manager of professional Neil Sorensen said. "The second
thing we will do is help the guy if he is in trouble."
