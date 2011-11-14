Nov 14 All Black Zac Guildford has issued a public apology after media reports alleged the winger had assaulted two men in a naked, drunken rampage at a bar in the Cook Islands last week.

The New Zealand Rugby Union has launched an investigation into an incident in Rarotonga on Thursday after local media reported Guildford had stormed into a bar naked and bleeding and punched two customers before leaving with friends.

Guildford, who has previously come under fire for alcohol-related incidents with All Blacks staff, said he needed help in a statement from Rarotonga, issued by the New Zealand Rugby Union on Monday.

"Firstly, I would like to apologise for my behaviour here in Rarotonga on Thursday night," the 22-year-old said. "I have no clear recollection of the events of that night but there is no doubt that my behaviour was unacceptable and I am hugely embarrassed by what happened.

"I want to apologise to the people who I was involved with and offended that night, the patrons and staff who witnessed my behaviour, and the Cook Island people. I am truly sorry for what I did.

"I also want to apologise to my family for the embarrassment my actions have caused.

"I don't want any sympathy for the situation I have ended up in, but I am thankful for the support I have received so far from so many people.

"It's obvious that I need help and I want to get home and to get that help as soon as I can. I need to sort myself out."

Guildford was bleeding from cuts before he entered the bar but it was unclear how he had sustained the injuries, reports said.

Guildford previously apologised for his "excessive drinking" in September and narrowly escaped a playing ban at the World Cup after an alcohol-related incident in Brisbane in August in the wake of New Zealand's Tri-Nations defeat by Australia.

The NZRU said they would stand by Guildford.

"The first thing we'll do is find out the facts," NZRU general manager of professional Neil Sorensen said. "The second thing we will do is help the guy if he is in trouble."

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

