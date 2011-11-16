Nov 16 The New Zealand Rugby Union will
give disgraced All Blacks winger Zac Guildford external support
to help him overcome a problem with alcohol after a drunken
rampage in the Cook Islands last week.
Guildford arrived back in New Zealand early on Wednesday
after Cook Islands police allowed him to leave the country
following his rampage when he stormed into a Rarotonga bar
naked, bleeding and punched two customers late last week.
Local media also reported that Guildford had verbally
harassed a Cooks Islands national representative triathlete
while under the influence of alcohol when he was in the islands.
"From an employer's perspective, the events in Rarotonga
have been incredibly disappointing and Zac needs to be
accountable for his actions," NZRU general manager of
professional rugby Neil Sorensen said in a statement.
"This will involve Zac going through our misconduct process
over the coming weeks.
"However, it is fairly clear that there are some very big
issues involved here, and rugby cannot provide all the solutions
on our own.
"We are working with a professional counselling organisation
which will provide guidance and input as to the next steps for
the coming days, weeks and months."
The 22-year-old Guildford, a member of New Zealand's World
Cup winning squad, has previously come under fire for
drink-related incidents while in camp with the All Blacks and he
said he had a problem with alcohol.
"The last few months I have had a bit of a problem with
drinking and I need to address that, and all I can do now is
move forward and put some positive steps in place with a good
support group I have," Guildford told reporters at Auckland
airport.
"My actions were not that of a professional sportsman, which
I'm disappointed with. I just want to get home and sort myself
out."
