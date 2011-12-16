WELLINGTON Dec 16 Factbox on Steve Hansen, who was appointed head coach of the All Blacks on Friday.

* Born: May 7, 1959; Dunedin, New Zealand

MAKING HIS MARK

* A former police officer, Hansen played a handful of games for provincial side Canterbury as a midfield back when the team had a clutch of All Blacks ahead of him.

* Makes an impact in coaching when he guides Canterbury to the 1997 and 2001 provincial titles.

* Acts as an assistant coach of the Super Rugby Canterbury Crusaders, helping them to three titles from 1999-2001.

* Comes to national attention when he coaches New Zealand A on their tour to Europe in 2000.

WALES

* Moved to Wales to act as an assistant to Henry in 2001 and took over the head coaching role midway through the 2002 Six Nations when Henry stepped down and returned to New Zealand.

* Credited by then Welsh Rugby union chief executive David Moffett as being one of the key figures in "dragging Welsh rugby into the professional era".

* Leaves Wales job after 2004 Six Nations to link up again with Henry at the All Blacks.

ALL BLACKS CAREER

* Brought in as forwards coach to assist Henry, with former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith overseeing the backs.

* After a golden run from 2005-2007, the All Blacks enter the 2007 World Cup as hot favourites but are undone by France in the quarter-finals.

* Re-appointed with Henry and Smith for another two years and the notch up 88 victories in 103 tests.

* Develops a prickly relationship with the media and accuses a television crew in Australia of spying on the All Blacks' training sessions in 2008.

* Relationship with media declines further after All Blacks forwards fail to fire in Tri-Nations and lose three matches to Springboks with several former All Blacks expressing their doubts at his tactics and coaching ability. Responsibilities reshuffled for end of year tour but he takes up the role again in 2010.

* Hansen declares intention to succeed Henry after the World Cup and told local media he had been working with a public relations consultant to work on his image and relationship with the media -- a critical measure advocated by the NZRU.

* Dec. 16, 2011 -- appointed All Blacks head coach.