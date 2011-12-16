* Hansen steps up to top job
* Only one assistant coach to be named later
(adds details quotes)
WELLINGTON Dec 16 Steve Hansen said he
has been given the "greatest honour" in rugby when he was named
head coach of World Cup champions New Zealand on Friday.
The former All Blacks assistant coach had been widely tipped
for the top job after Graham Henry retired last month and fellow
assistant Wayne Smith took up a coaching consultant role with
Super Rugby side Waikato Chiefs.
Hansen, who has been awarded a two-year contract, said he
was proud to have been given the job.
"In this sport it's the greatest honour you can receive,"
the 52-year-old told reporters at New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU)
headquarters.
"It comes with a huge amount of responsibility and all I can
say is that I'm passionate about rugby, passionate about New
Zealand, passionate about the All Blacks jersey and its' legacy,
and I look forward to the next two years with this team and
taking it forward and enhancing that legacy."
The former Canterbury midfield back, who has carved out a
niche as forwards coach, was the only candidate put forward for
formal interview at the NZRU board meeting on Friday.
The NZRU said they were in negotiations with people who
Hansen had identified as preferred members of his coaching staff
but would not reveal their names.
Hansen said there would be only one assistant coach and
various specialist coaches.
Former Chiefs coach Ian Foster and Aussie McLean, who was an
assistant for Samoa at the 2011 World Cup, had been reported by
local media as being in the running to act as his assistants.
MAGNIFICENT WIN
Hansen cut his international teeth as Henry's assistant at
Wales in 2001 before he took over as head coach during the 2002
Six Nations when Henry quit and returned to New Zealand.
He guided the side to the 2003 World Cup quarter-finals but
quit the job in early 2004 when Henry took over at the All
Blacks and asked Hansen and Smith to join him.
The trio won 88 of their 103 tests together, culminating in
the 8-7 victory over France in the World Cup final at Eden Park
on Oct. 23.
Hansen said the challenge of maintaining that momentum would
be his first task when the All Blacks host Ireland in a
three-test series next June.
"If you look at the rugby World Cup, teams (that win it)
have struggled (afterwards) and that is what makes it (the job)
so exciting," Hansen said.
"It was a magnificent thing that we achieved but this is a
new team, a new group of people and we have to make our own
history.
"There will be changes because there are new personnel
involved but it would be foolish to change too much because
they're not a bad side. They've won a few games over the last
eight years.
"So that tells me what we have been doing hasn't been too
bad and that continuity of me going from assistant to head coach
allows us to have an understanding of what has been successful."
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories