WELLINGTON Dec 16 Steve Hansen was named as the new All Blacks head coach on Friday, less than two months after he helped engineer the team's second rugby World Cup victory.

The 52-year-old former assistant replaces Graham Henry, who stepped down after eight years in charge that culminated in the All Blacks winning the Webb Ellis trophy for the first time in 24 years in October.