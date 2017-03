WELLINGTON, April 10 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has had his contract extended until after the 2015 rugby World Cup, the New Zealand Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

Hansen, an assistant in the All Blacks setup to Graham Henry from 2004, was appointed as head coach after Henry stepped down following the team's victorious World Cup campaign in 2011.

The former Wales coach was initially given a two-year contract until the end of 2013.

Hansen's All Blacks team avoided a World Cup hangover in 2012. They won 12 games, drew once and lost just one match, against England at Twickenham in their final test of the year.

