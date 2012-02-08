Feb 9 World Cup winning All Blacks coach Graham
Henry has taken a part time role with the New Zealand Rugby
Union (NZRU) as a mentor for the country's coaches, the NZRU
said on Thursday.
Henry, who stepped down after last October's World Cup
triumph, will work with the coaches of New Zealand's Super Rugby
and professional provincial championship teams until the end of
2013 under the new deal.
"Even going back to my time as a teacher and headmaster, I
have been keen to help people grow and develop their skills and
to now move into a position of mentoring our leading coaches is
something I'm really looking forward to," Graham said in a news
release.
"New Zealand has an outstanding crop of up-and-coming
international coaches and if I can play a small part in helping
them develop then I will."
New Zealand coaches are much in demand around the world and
at last year's World Cup Australia (Robbie Deans), Wales (Warren
Gatland), Japan (John Kirwan) and Canada (Kieran Crowley) all
had former All Blacks in charge.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories