WELLINGTON, March 9 Former All Blacks captain and New Zealand Rugby Union Chairman Jock Hobbs, who has been suffering from leukaemia for several years, is seriously ill in a Wellington hospital, the NZRU said.

The 52-year-old played 21 tests as a loose forward for the All Blacks from 1983-86 but was forced to retire after suffering from a series of concussions.

He was diagnosed with non-acute leukaemia in 2005, but only made the condition public in September 2009.

"Jock is currently in hospital and in a serious condition," NZRU Chief Executive Steve Tew said. "All our thoughts and support are with Jock and his family, who have asked that media please respect their privacy at this time."

His son, Auckland Blues flyhalf Michael Hobbs, had flown home from South Africa to be with him, coach Pat Lam told local media.

A trained lawyer, Hobbs made his greatest contribution to New Zealand rugby as an administrator.

When the sport turned professional in 1995 he was the point man for the NZRU as it battled to hold onto their leading players after a rival organisation sought to establish a franchise-based system that threatened the fabric of the game in the rugby-mad country.

As NZRU chairman, Hobbs was also instrumental in 2005 in securing New Zealand the hosting rights for the 2011 rugby World Cup.

He was forced to step down from his roles with the NZRU and the World Cup organisers in May, 2010 to undergo chemotherapy and then resigned from the positions in Dec. 2010 when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Despite his reduced role in the tournament, Hobbs presented All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and fullback Mils Muliaina with commemorative silver caps when they reached the 100-cap milestone for the team.

He was also in the official delegation who presented winners medals and the Webb Ellis trophy to McCaw and the All Blacks after their 8-7 victory over France in the final at Eden Park. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

