WELLINGTON, June 3 New All Blacks coach Steve Hansen sprang a major surprise on Sunday when he discarded World Cup-winning scrumhalf Andy Ellis and picked Piri Weepu in the 30-man squad to face Ireland this month.

Weepu had been under orders to meet weight targets at recent training camps after showing up for Super Rugby unfit and overweight and his level of play had dropped considerably since last year's World Cup.

Hansen, instead, named the 28-year-old Weepu along with Otago Highlanders scrumhalf Aaron Smith in the squad.

Smith, widely regarded as having the best pass in the country, was one of seven uncapped players named for the three-test series that begins on June 9 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Backs - Israel Dagg, Ben Smith, Julian Savea*, Zac Guildford, Hosea Gear, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill Williams, Tamati Ellison, Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett*, Aaron Cruden, Aaron Smith*, Piri Weepu

Forwards - Kieran Read, Richie McCaw (captain), Victor Vito, Adam Thomson, Sam Cane*, Luke Romano*, Ali Williams, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick*, Andrew Hore, Keven Mealamu, Wyatt Crockett, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Ben Tameifuna*, Tony Woodcock

(* indicates uncapped player) (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Tony Jimenez)