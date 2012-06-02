WELLINGTON, June 3 New All Blacks coach Steve
Hansen sprang a major surprise on Sunday when he discarded World
Cup-winning scrumhalf Andy Ellis and picked Piri Weepu in the
30-man squad to face Ireland this month.
Weepu had been under orders to meet weight targets at recent
training camps after showing up for Super Rugby unfit and
overweight and his level of play had dropped considerably since
last year's World Cup.
Hansen, instead, named the 28-year-old Weepu along with
Otago Highlanders scrumhalf Aaron Smith in the squad.
Smith, widely regarded as having the best pass in the
country, was one of seven uncapped players named for the
three-test series that begins on June 9 at Eden Park in
Auckland.
Backs - Israel Dagg, Ben Smith, Julian Savea*, Zac
Guildford, Hosea Gear, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill
Williams, Tamati Ellison, Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett*, Aaron
Cruden, Aaron Smith*, Piri Weepu
Forwards - Kieran Read, Richie McCaw (captain), Victor Vito,
Adam Thomson, Sam Cane*, Luke Romano*, Ali Williams, Sam
Whitelock, Brodie Retallick*, Andrew Hore, Keven Mealamu, Wyatt
Crockett, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Ben Tameifuna*, Tony Woodcock
(* indicates uncapped player)
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Tony Jimenez)