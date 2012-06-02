* Hansen mixes experience with new blood

* Under-pressure Blues players Weepu, Williams, Nonu named (Adds details, quotes)

WELLINGTON, June 3 New All Blacks coach Steve Hansen sprang a major surprise on Sunday when he picked Piri Weepu in the 30-man squad to face Ireland this month and discarded fellow World Cup-winning scrumhalf Andy Ellis.

Weepu, who had achieved folk hero status at last year's World Cup with his goalkicking and all-round play, had been under orders to meet weight targets at recent training camps after showing up for Super Rugby unfit and overweight.

Ellis had performed well behind the Canterbury Crusaders pack this season, while Weepu's Auckland Blues have struggled all season.

"I have been the topic of talk for the last five months, every possible angle that people could take," Weepu told Radio Sport. "I'm not worried about what they say, because at the end of the day those type of comments I don't worry about.

"I'm just excited to be here after all the crap."

The uncapped Aaron Smith, widely regarded as having the best pass in the country, will join Weepu in the squad.

Smith was one of seven uncapped players named as Hansen tried to balance the expectations imposed on the World Cup winners with the task of introducing new blood ahead of the 2015 tournament in England.

"We have selected a really balanced squad of experienced players who have played with distinction over a number of tests, and a group of young players with huge potential," Hansen said in a statement.

"There are always huge external expectations on the All Blacks. But, for us, we wouldn't want it any other way because what this does is raise our own internal expectations to an even higher level.

"We want to win test matches, and we want to do it by performing well."

Hansen named three uncapped forwards from a vastly improved Waikato Chiefs pack in the squad with openside flanker Sam Cane widely expected to understudy captain Richie McCaw looking ahead to 2015.

Lock Brodie Retallick and prop Ben Tameifuna also get their opportunity to cement their long-term claims, while Crusaders lock Luke Romano has received his first call-up to the national side.

Hansen also named the uncapped Wellington Hurricanes pair of flyhalf Beauden Barrett and winger Julian Savea in his party, while one-test All Black Tamati Ellison returned to the squad after spending the previous two seasons in Japan.

Highlanders winger Hosea Gear earned a call-up after initially missing out on the 35-man training group and only being called in due to injuries to Cory Jane and Richard Kahui.

The series begins on June 9 at Eden Park in Auckland before matches in Christchurch on June 16 and in Hamilton on June 23.

The All Blacks have never lost to Ireland, winning 23 of the 24 tests with a 10-10 draw in 1973 the only blip in their 107-year-old rivalry.

Backs - Israel Dagg, Ben Smith, Julian Savea*, Zac Guildford, Hosea Gear, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill Williams, Tamati Ellison, Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett*, Aaron Cruden, Aaron Smith*, Piri Weepu

Forwards - Kieran Read, Richie McCaw (captain), Victor Vito, Adam Thomson, Sam Cane*, Luke Romano*, Ali Williams, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick*, Andrew Hore, Keven Mealamu, Wyatt Crockett, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Ben Tameifuna*, Tony Woodcock

(* indicates uncapped player) (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Tony Jimenez and Nick Mulvenney)