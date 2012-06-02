* Hansen mixes experience with new blood
WELLINGTON, June 3 New All Blacks coach Steve
Hansen sprang a major surprise on Sunday when he picked Piri
Weepu in the 30-man squad to face Ireland this month and
discarded fellow World Cup-winning scrumhalf Andy Ellis.
Weepu, who had achieved folk hero status at last year's
World Cup with his goalkicking and all-round play, had been
under orders to meet weight targets at recent training camps
after showing up for Super Rugby unfit and overweight.
Ellis had performed well behind the Canterbury Crusaders
pack this season, while Weepu's Auckland Blues have struggled
all season.
"I have been the topic of talk for the last five months,
every possible angle that people could take," Weepu told Radio
Sport. "I'm not worried about what they say, because at the end
of the day those type of comments I don't worry about.
"I'm just excited to be here after all the crap."
The uncapped Aaron Smith, widely regarded as having the best
pass in the country, will join Weepu in the squad.
Smith was one of seven uncapped players named as Hansen
tried to balance the expectations imposed on the World Cup
winners with the task of introducing new blood ahead of the 2015
tournament in England.
"We have selected a really balanced squad of experienced
players who have played with distinction over a number of tests,
and a group of young players with huge potential," Hansen said
in a statement.
"There are always huge external expectations on the All
Blacks. But, for us, we wouldn't want it any other way because
what this does is raise our own internal expectations to an even
higher level.
"We want to win test matches, and we want to do it by
performing well."
Hansen named three uncapped forwards from a vastly improved
Waikato Chiefs pack in the squad with openside flanker Sam Cane
widely expected to understudy captain Richie McCaw looking ahead
to 2015.
Lock Brodie Retallick and prop Ben Tameifuna also get their
opportunity to cement their long-term claims, while Crusaders
lock Luke Romano has received his first call-up to the national
side.
Hansen also named the uncapped Wellington Hurricanes pair of
flyhalf Beauden Barrett and winger Julian Savea in his party,
while one-test All Black Tamati Ellison returned to the squad
after spending the previous two seasons in Japan.
Highlanders winger Hosea Gear earned a call-up after
initially missing out on the 35-man training group and only
being called in due to injuries to Cory Jane and Richard Kahui.
The series begins on June 9 at Eden Park in Auckland before
matches in Christchurch on June 16 and in Hamilton on June 23.
The All Blacks have never lost to Ireland, winning 23 of the
24 tests with a 10-10 draw in 1973 the only blip in their
107-year-old rivalry.
Backs - Israel Dagg, Ben Smith, Julian Savea*, Zac
Guildford, Hosea Gear, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill
Williams, Tamati Ellison, Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett*, Aaron
Cruden, Aaron Smith*, Piri Weepu
Forwards - Kieran Read, Richie McCaw (captain), Victor Vito,
Adam Thomson, Sam Cane*, Luke Romano*, Ali Williams, Sam
Whitelock, Brodie Retallick*, Andrew Hore, Keven Mealamu, Wyatt
Crockett, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Ben Tameifuna*, Tony Woodcock
(* indicates uncapped player)
