WELLINGTON, June 4 Factbox on this month's
three-test series between New Zealand and Ireland:
- -
NEW ZEALAND
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Richie McCaw
IRB ranking: First
Recent form: Tri-Nations runners-up, World Cup winners
- -
Squad:
Backs - Israel Dagg, Ben Smith, Julian Savea*, Zac
Guildford, Hosea Gear, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill
Williams, Tamati Ellison, Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett*, Aaron
Cruden, Aaron Smith*, Piri Weepu
Forwards - Kieran Read, Richie McCaw (captain), Victor Vito,
Adam Thomson, Sam Cane*, Luke Romano*, Ali Williams, Sam
Whitelock, Brodie Retallick*, Andrew Hore, Keven Mealamu, Wyatt
Crockett, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Ben Tameifuna*, Tony Woodcock
(* indicates uncapped player)
Notable absentees: Cory Jane (ankle), Richard Kahui
(shoulder), Jerome Kaino (shoulder)
- -
IRELAND
Coach: Declan Kidney
Captain: Brian O'Driscoll
IRB ranking: Eighth
Recent form: World Cup quarter-finalists, third Six Nations
- -
Squad:
Backs - Andrew Trimble, Rob Kearney, Simon Zebo*, Keith
Earls, Darren Cave, Fergus McFadden, Brian O'Driscoll (captain),
Gordon D'Arcy, Jonathan Sexton, Ronan O'Gara, Eoin Reddan, Conor
Murray, Paul Marshall*
Forwards - Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien, Chris Henry,
Donnacha Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Kevin McLaughlin, Mike McCarthy,
Donncha O'Callaghan, Dan Tuohy, Rory Best, Mike Sherry*, Sean
Cronin, Cian Healy, Mike Ross, Declan Fitzpatrick*, Ronan
Loughney, Brett Wilkinson*
(* indicates uncapped player)
Notable absentees: Paul O'Connell (knee), Stephen Ferris
(calf), Tomnmy Bowe (kidney surgery)
- -
FIXTURES (all 1935 GMT local)
First test June 9 Auckland
Second test June 16 Christchurch
Third test June 23 Hamilton
- -
HISTORY
Meetings (since 1905): 24
New Zealand wins: 23
Draws: 1
- -
Last 10 meetings (date, winners, score, venue)
2010 New Zealand 38-18 Dublin
2010 New Zealand 66-28 New Plymouth
2008 New Zealand 22-3 Dublin
2008 New Zealand 21-11 Wellington
2006 New Zealand 27-17 Auckland
2006 New Zealand 34-23 Hamilton
2005 New Zealand 45-7 Dublin
2002 New Zealand 40-8 Auckland
2002 New Zealand 15-6 Dunedin
2001 New Zealand 40-29 Dublin
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)