AUCKLAND, June 7 Scrumhalf Aaron Smith, winger
Julian Savea and lock Brodie Retallick will make their All
Blacks debuts on Saturday after coach Steve Hansen named his
team for the first test against Ireland at Eden Park in
Auckland.
All three had been widely expected to start for the world
champions after being named in the squad on Sunday following
impressive performances in Super Rugby this season.
Retallick will become the second youngest lock to play for
New Zealand, having just celebrated his 21st birthday.
Dan Carter, who was forced out of last year's World Cup
after suffering a groin injury, will become the most capped All
Blacks flyhalf in his 71st test at standoff. He has also played
15 tests in other backline positions.
