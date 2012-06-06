AUCKLAND, June 7 Scrumhalf Aaron Smith, winger Julian Savea and lock Brodie Retallick will make their All Blacks debuts on Saturday after coach Steve Hansen named his team for the first test against Ireland at Eden Park in Auckland.

All three had been widely expected to start for the world champions after being named in the squad on Sunday following impressive performances in Super Rugby this season.

Retallick will become the second youngest lock to play for New Zealand, having just celebrated his 21st birthday.

Dan Carter, who was forced out of last year's World Cup after suffering a groin injury, will become the most capped All Blacks flyhalf in his 71st test at standoff. He has also played 15 tests in other backline positions.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John Mehaffey)