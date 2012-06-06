(Adds quotes)
By Greg Stutchbury
AUCKLAND, June 7 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen
began his defence of the Webb Ellis trophy on Thursday when he
named an experienced side including three new caps to meet
Ireland in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
Hansen, who spent eight years as an assistant to Graham
Henry, named seven players who started last year's World Cup
final as he walks the tightrope of managing the high
expectations of the rugby-mad country and rebuilding a side
capable of defending the world title in 2015.
While only seven started the 8-7 victory over France, five
others in Saturday's starting lineup were part of the World Cup
winning squad, with five of the seven replacements on Saturday
also in the world champion team.
"Clearly we have gone for a very experienced side but we
also have looked to bring in young players who have been in
outstanding form in Super (Rugby)," Hansen told a media
conference at the team hotel in central Auckland.
"Right from the word go, to win test matches you need
experience but we also know that we have to start introducing
some younger people into the squad.
"The more experience you have the easier it is, because
you've been there and done that.
"You understand what it is like and it makes it easier for
these guys because they have someone to talk to who can say 'hey
it's all okay, just be yourself, do your job and we'll be there
to support you'."
Scrumhalf Aaron Smith, winger Julian Savea and lock Brodie
Retallick were named to start on Saturday following impressive
performances in Super Rugby this season.
Hansen said both Smith and Retallick had been given the
opportunity to start with the vastly experienced duo of Piri
Weepu and Ali Williams to come on from the bench.
Retallick will become the second youngest lock to play for
New Zealand, having just celebrated his 21st birthday.
Dan Carter, who was forced out of last year's World Cup
after suffering a groin injury, will become the most capped All
Blacks flyhalf in his 71st test at standoff. He has also played
15 tests in other backline positions.
The team has also been hampered by a relatively short
buildup, with Super Rugby taking a break for the international
window, though Hansen said that had not been a real problem
having incorporated two earlier training camps.
"The camps have been really valuable in easing these younger
guys in and making them feel part of it," Hansen said.
"Once we came here it was about getting our game plan
sorted, making sure we have clarity and understanding about what
we want to do and then we crank up the intensity and accuracy so
we go into the game on Saturday with a lot of confidence...
(because) we have to hit the ground running. And running hard."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)