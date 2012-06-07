By Greg Stutchbury
| AUCKLAND, June 7
AUCKLAND, June 7 Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll is
proud to say that he has "ticked a lot of boxes" in his
illustrious rugby career.
Three-times a British and Irish Lion, he has led his country
to Triple Crowns, a Six Nations title and a grand slam. He has
won the European Cup with Leinster three times, most recently
last month.
But one particular box does not have a tick. In the nine
times the 33-year-old centre has played the All Blacks in his
117-test Ireland career, he has never been on the winning side.
O'Driscoll, who was named on Thursday to lead the side out
at Eden Park against the All Blacks in the first of three tests
on Saturday, is well aware that he is fast running out of time
to be on the winning side against the world champions.
"We have said it for a few years that at some stage, whether
it is this year, 10 years or 20 years, at some time an Irish
team is going to beat the All Blacks before the world implodes,"
O'Driscoll told reporters on Thursday.
"(But) we need to try and make it now before our kids, or
our kids' kids see it happen.
"This is one that has eluded us, not just this group of
players but Irish players in general," he added.
"I think that speaks volumes for the challenge it is and the
enormity of the task for us."
Ireland and the All Blacks have met 24 times since they
first began playing tests in 1905. The closest Ireland came to
achieving a victory was a 10-10 draw in Dublin in 1973.
Coupled with that history, New Zealand are unbeaten at Eden
Park in 27 matches, a run stretching back to their loss against
France in 1994.
They also won the World Cup last October and are starting a
new regime under coach Steve Hansen, who has to manage the high
expectations of the rugby-mad country and rebuild a side capable
of defending the world title in 2015.
The All Blacks are notoriously slow starters in their
international season and have spent just one week together due
to the elongated Super Rugby competition.
Hansen said, however, he expected his experienced players,
12 of whom in the starting lineup were World Cup winners, would
stand up and take the game by the scruff of the neck.
"Ireland won't be coming down here with any other attitude
than to win," Hansen said.
"We saw their last performance at Eden Park against
Australia (during the World Cup) and they're capable of putting
together a top performance.
"We need our senior players and the leaders in our group to
stand up and be All Blacks like they have been in the past.
"They've set a line in the sand in terms of their
performances in the past and have to go beyond that."
Teams:
New Zealand - 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Zac Guildford, 13-Conrad
Smith, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Dan Carter,
9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Victor
Vito, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks,
2-Andrew Hore, 1-Tony Woodcock.
Ireland - 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Fergus McFadden, 13-Brian
O'Driscoll (captain), 12-Keith Earls, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Jonathan
Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter
O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Dan Touhy, 3-Declan Fitzpatrick,
2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)