AUCKLAND, June 9 Winger Julian Savea scored a hat-trick of tries as New Zealand beat Ireland 42-10 at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday in the first of three test matches between the teams.

Replacement loose forward Adam Thomson and Conrad Smith also scored tries for the world champions, whose speed of counter attack and defensive pattern was just too strong the visitors.

Flyhalf Daniel Carter added 17 points with the boot from four conversions and three penalties for the All Blacks.

Winger Fergus McFadden scored the visitors' only try while flyhalf Jonathan Sexton added the conversion and a first half penalty. The All Blacks had led 23-3 at halftime.

