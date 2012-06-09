AUCKLAND, June 9 Winger Julian Savea scored a
hat-trick of tries as New Zealand beat Ireland 42-10 at Eden
Park in Auckland on Saturday in the first of three test matches
between the teams.
Replacement loose forward Adam Thomson and Conrad Smith also
scored tries for the world champions, whose speed of counter
attack and defensive pattern was just too strong the visitors.
Flyhalf Daniel Carter added 17 points with the boot from
four conversions and three penalties for the All Blacks.
Winger Fergus McFadden scored the visitors' only try while
flyhalf Jonathan Sexton added the conversion and a first half
penalty. The All Blacks had led 23-3 at halftime.
