CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, June 15 Saturday's
return to Christchurch is "significant" for the All Blacks, but
the world champions need no extra motivation as they prepare to
face Ireland, says New Zealand captain Richie McCaw.
The All Blacks have not played a test in New Zealand's
second largest city since 2010 when they beat Australia in a
Tri-Nations clash. In February 2011 an earthquake devastated
much of the central city, killing almost 200 people and badly
affecting infrastructure in the surrounding suburbs.
Rugby World Cup organisers were forced to strip the city of
its seven matches later that year because Lancaster Park's
playing surface had been badly affected and cracks had developed
in the grandstands.
The local council, and central government, helped fund the
redevelopment of Rugby League Park in Christchurch's inner-west
to give the Canterbury Crusaders and Canterbury provincial side
a temporary base and allow the city to host All Blacks tests -
the first of which is on Saturday against Ireland.
"It might give a little bit of motivation," McCaw told
reporters in his hometown on Friday. "I'd like to think it's
there regardless but looking at the big picture, people getting
the chance to watch the All Blacks play in Christchurch is quite
significant really."
McCaw said the team bus had driven through the city prior to
their final captain's run training session on Friday, which
meant he doubted he would need to "push any buttons" in his
final words to the team as they look to seal the three-match
series with a game to spare.
"We went for a drive through town on the way here, and guys,
even myself, who hadn't been through there properly... you
realise the significance of what's happened here.
"It was just a wee reminder of that. But that was probably
enough (in terms of any final pre-match motivation). Pulling on
the All Blacks jersey should be enough."
The Canterbury Crusaders have turned the venue, which was
constructed in just 100 days, into something of a fortress this
year, having won all five of their games on the park and the
closeness of the crowd to the sidelines made for an "exciting"
atmosphere, he added.
After experiencing the enthusiasm generated by the
Crusaders fans after the team had spent the entire 2011 Super
Rugby season on the road, McCaw expected it to be intensified on
Saturday.
"It will be nice running out here. It's a pretty cool
atmosphere and... I guess it's a little bit noisier, but it's
quite cool playing in a small stadium like this," he said while
adding he was able to pick out faces in the crowd from the park.
"It's just great from a Cantabrian's point of view to have
test footy here and that's what we're looking forward to."
