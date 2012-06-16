Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
CHRISTCHURCH, June 16 Daniel Carter kicked an 80th minute drop goal to give New Zealand a tense 22-19 victory over Ireland in Christchurch on Saturday to wrap up their three-match series with a game to spare.
Ireland had never won a test against the All Blacks in their 25 previous encounters with a 10-10 draw in 1973 the closest they came in the 107 years they have been playing tests and Saturday's match at Rugby League Park was there for the taking.
Aaron Smith scored a try for the All Blacks while Carter added a conversion and kicked four penalties.
Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray scored an early try for the visitors while flyhalf Jonathan Sexton also added a conversion and four penalties. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.