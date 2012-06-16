CHRISTCHURCH, June 16 Daniel Carter kicked an 80th minute drop goal to give New Zealand a tense 22-19 victory over Ireland in Christchurch on Saturday to wrap up their three-match series with a game to spare.

Ireland had never won a test against the All Blacks in their 25 previous encounters with a 10-10 draw in 1973 the closest they came in the 107 years they have been playing tests and Saturday's match at Rugby League Park was there for the taking.

Aaron Smith scored a try for the All Blacks while Carter added a conversion and kicked four penalties.

Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray scored an early try for the visitors while flyhalf Jonathan Sexton also added a conversion and four penalties. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)