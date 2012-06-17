CHRISTCHURCH, June 17 New Zealand earned their last-gasp win over Ireland in Christchurch on Saturday by sticking to the game plan even when the test looked to be slipping away from them, All Blacks centre Conrad Smith said.

Flyhalf Daniel Carter slotted an 80th minute drop goal to give the world champions a 22-19 victory after the visitors had threatened to become the first Irish side to win a test against the All Blacks.

Trailing 16-10 shortly after halftime, Ireland seized the momentum by kicking three penalties and holding down territorial advantage before the All Blacks marched down field in the final three minutes and set up for the drop kick to seal the win.

"We were a bit relieved. We got the feeling they thought they were in the hunt and they really stepped up the way they were playing," Smith told reporters on Sunday at the team's hotel.

"Last year before the World Cup we talked about it a lot, having nights like that where you're under pressure and the last thing you want to do is ... change your game plan.

"You just stick with what you're doing and even though you know it's not quite coming off, you know it will get you through if you stick together."

Smith said the match had hammered home the intensity of tests and that the experience would help younger players in the squad prepare for the third match in Hamilton on June 23.

"This was a real test match and it was important to learn (that) and still have a win," he added.

"We could have quite easily lost that game and the lessons would have been learned in a lot harsher way and it would have been a lot tougher week (building up for Hamilton).

"If we take on board what we did wrong and how we can learn from it, it'll be good for us."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had said after the 42-10 win in the first test that sealing the series on Saturday could result in selectors tinkering with the side to give other players a chance to experience the test atmosphere.

However, after the Irish performance on Saturday he may eschew that option to ensure the All Blacks do not lose their 107-year, 26-match unbeaten streak against Ireland.

He will, however, need to make at least one change with lock Ali Williams set to have knee surgery, while number eight Kieran Read is "day to day" and is being monitored for concussion.

Waikato Chiefs flanker Sam Cane replaced Read at halftime at Rugby League Park and impressed with his combativeness, willingness to carry the ball and ability to free his hands in the tackle and could start at openside flanker with captain Richie McCaw playing number eight if Read is ruled out.

World Cup final starting hooker Keven Mealamu is also expected to return to the 22-man matchday squad after recovering from a calf injury, with Hika Elliott dropping out altogether. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)