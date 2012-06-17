By Greg Stutchbury
CHRISTCHURCH, June 17 New Zealand earned their
last-gasp win over Ireland in Christchurch on Saturday by
sticking to the game plan even when the test looked to be
slipping away from them, All Blacks centre Conrad Smith said.
Flyhalf Daniel Carter slotted an 80th minute drop goal to
give the world champions a 22-19 victory after the visitors had
threatened to become the first Irish side to win a test against
the All Blacks.
Trailing 16-10 shortly after halftime, Ireland seized the
momentum by kicking three penalties and holding down territorial
advantage before the All Blacks marched down field in the final
three minutes and set up for the drop kick to seal the win.
"We were a bit relieved. We got the feeling they thought
they were in the hunt and they really stepped up the way they
were playing," Smith told reporters on Sunday at the team's
hotel.
"Last year before the World Cup we talked about it a lot,
having nights like that where you're under pressure and the last
thing you want to do is ... change your game plan.
"You just stick with what you're doing and even though you
know it's not quite coming off, you know it will get you through
if you stick together."
Smith said the match had hammered home the intensity of
tests and that the experience would help younger players in the
squad prepare for the third match in Hamilton on June 23.
"This was a real test match and it was important to learn
(that) and still have a win," he added.
"We could have quite easily lost that game and the lessons
would have been learned in a lot harsher way and it would have
been a lot tougher week (building up for Hamilton).
"If we take on board what we did wrong and how we can learn
from it, it'll be good for us."
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had said after the 42-10 win
in the first test that sealing the series on Saturday could
result in selectors tinkering with the side to give other
players a chance to experience the test atmosphere.
However, after the Irish performance on Saturday he may
eschew that option to ensure the All Blacks do not lose their
107-year, 26-match unbeaten streak against Ireland.
He will, however, need to make at least one change with lock
Ali Williams set to have knee surgery, while number eight Kieran
Read is "day to day" and is being monitored for concussion.
Waikato Chiefs flanker Sam Cane replaced Read at halftime at
Rugby League Park and impressed with his combativeness,
willingness to carry the ball and ability to free his hands in
the tackle and could start at openside flanker with captain
Richie McCaw playing number eight if Read is ruled out.
World Cup final starting hooker Keven Mealamu is also
expected to return to the 22-man matchday squad after recovering
from a calf injury, with Hika Elliott dropping out altogether.
