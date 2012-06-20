WELLINGTON, June 21 All Blacks flyhalf Dan
Carter was ruled out of Saturday's third and final test against
Ireland with a hamstring strain as coach Steve Hansen made six
changes to the starting side that was pushed to the brink last
week in Christchurch.
Carter slotted an 80th-minute drop goal for the All Blacks
to give them a 22-19 victory over Brian O'Driscoll's side, which
sealed victory in the three-match series with a game to spare.
"Dan pulled up with a sore hamstring after training on
Tuesday," Hansen said of Carter's injury.
"On assessment, he has suffered a mild hamstring strain to
his right leg which has unfortunately ruled him out of this
weekend's test.
"He will undergo further assessment over the next few days
to determine when he will be fit to return to rugby."
Carter will be replaced by Aaron Cruden in the starting side
in Hamilton on Saturday and the uncapped Beauden Barrett is
named on the replacements' bench.
Canterbury Crusaders lock Luke Romano was named to start in
his first test. He replaces Brodie Retallick who has dropped to
the bench.
Veteran lock Ali Williams had already been ruled out of the
match and had to undergo knee surgery earlier this week.
Hansen was also forced to re-jig his loose forward
combination after number eight Kieran Read was ruled out with
concussion following a head knock in the match at Rugby League
Park, which was played in frigid conditions.
Captain Richie McCaw will move from openside flanker to
number eight with Sam Cane, who replaced Read at halftime in
Christchurch, making his first start. Liam Messam will return to
the side as blindside flanker.
Messam was not originally in the squad but was brought in as
cover for the injured Victor Vito. Adam Thomson drops to the
bench after he took several knocks to his head and face last
Saturday, which aggravated his broken nose.
The coach also changed both starting wingers with Julian
Savea and Zac Guildford dropping out of the matchday 22 and
being replaced by Hosea Gear and Ben Smith respectively.
"It was a tough, high-pressure test," Hansen said of the
Christchurch match. "It said a lot about the character of both
teams and I believe this third test will see the same character
and composure needed.
"The All Blacks, by their own admission, weren't happy with
the way they performed on Saturday, and in part this is a credit
to the way the Irish played.
"They have laid down a challenge and the key will be now how
we respond."
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Robert Woodward)