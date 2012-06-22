June 22 Ireland will look to lay down a marker straight from the kickoff in the third test against New Zealand on Saturday and try to build on the performance that shocked the world champions last weekend.

After a disappointing 42-10 hammering in the first test, the Irish were on the brink of an extraordinary victory in Christchurch last week when Dan Carter saved the home side's blushes with a late drop goal.

Ireland, who have never beaten the All Blacks, gave up the momentum in the first test when a combination of flyhalf Carter's restart kicks and number eight Kieran Read's athletic leaps allowed the home side to retain possession time and again.

There was an improvement in the second test, even if the Aaron Smith try which gave the home side the lead for the first time in the match came after Richie McCaw had pawed back Carter's second half kickoff.

Although Read and Carter will be absent injured from the third test in Hamilton, winger Fergus McFadden conceded that the Irish could ill-afford to give up their advantage at the restarts.

"Collecting restarts and chasing restarts is a huge part of the game now and a tester will be the differences this week," McFadden, who scored Ireland's only try in the first test, told reporters on Friday.

"In the first test I do think them getting a stranglehold on the game was largely down to the fact they dominated us there.

"I think we were better last week but we do need to be better again."

McFadden will face a new immediate opponent on Saturday at Waikato Stadium after Julian Savea was one of six changes made to the All Blacks side.

Savea, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the first test, will be replaced on the wing by the prolific Hosea Gear, which was not necessarily good news for the Irish.

"Each player possesses a new kind of threat," said McFadden. "Obviously New Zealand's back three are renowned for being pretty explosive and dangerous when they're given space.

"Gear will definitely be a new challenge and I'm sure he'll be up for getting a chance this week."

Irish defensive coach Les Kiss, whose area of responsibility was the key difference between the performances in Auckland and Christchurch, said the second test showing would be wasted if the team did not maintain, or improve, the level in Hamilton.

"I think it's important that we understand the importance of the game," the Australian said. "It only means something if we build on it.

"If we get on top of these things it'll be a good game again."

Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll said it was important to translate the second test heartbreak into something positive.

"You have to harness some of the disappointment and use that as motivation when you take to the pitch again," he told the Irish Rugby Union website.

"I think everyone is looking forward to one final big test match and hopefully to try and get this monkey off our back that's been hanging around for 107 years."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; editing by Peter Rutherford)