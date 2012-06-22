June 22 Ireland will look to lay down a marker
straight from the kickoff in the third test against New Zealand
on Saturday and try to build on the performance that shocked the
world champions last weekend.
After a disappointing 42-10 hammering in the first test, the
Irish were on the brink of an extraordinary victory in
Christchurch last week when Dan Carter saved the home side's
blushes with a late drop goal.
Ireland, who have never beaten the All Blacks, gave up the
momentum in the first test when a combination of flyhalf
Carter's restart kicks and number eight Kieran Read's athletic
leaps allowed the home side to retain possession time and again.
There was an improvement in the second test, even if the
Aaron Smith try which gave the home side the lead for the first
time in the match came after Richie McCaw had pawed back
Carter's second half kickoff.
Although Read and Carter will be absent injured from the
third test in Hamilton, winger Fergus McFadden conceded that the
Irish could ill-afford to give up their advantage at the
restarts.
"Collecting restarts and chasing restarts is a huge part of
the game now and a tester will be the differences this week,"
McFadden, who scored Ireland's only try in the first test, told
reporters on Friday.
"In the first test I do think them getting a stranglehold on
the game was largely down to the fact they dominated us there.
"I think we were better last week but we do need to be
better again."
McFadden will face a new immediate opponent on Saturday at
Waikato Stadium after Julian Savea was one of six changes made
to the All Blacks side.
Savea, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the first test,
will be replaced on the wing by the prolific Hosea Gear, which
was not necessarily good news for the Irish.
"Each player possesses a new kind of threat," said McFadden.
"Obviously New Zealand's back three are renowned for being
pretty explosive and dangerous when they're given space.
"Gear will definitely be a new challenge and I'm sure he'll
be up for getting a chance this week."
Irish defensive coach Les Kiss, whose area of responsibility
was the key difference between the performances in Auckland and
Christchurch, said the second test showing would be wasted if
the team did not maintain, or improve, the level in Hamilton.
"I think it's important that we understand the importance of
the game," the Australian said. "It only means something if we
build on it.
"If we get on top of these things it'll be a good game
again."
Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll said it was important to
translate the second test heartbreak into something positive.
"You have to harness some of the disappointment and use that
as motivation when you take to the pitch again," he told the
Irish Rugby Union website.
"I think everyone is looking forward to one final big test
match and hopefully to try and get this monkey off our back
that's been hanging around for 107 years."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; editing by Peter
Rutherford)