Oct 28 Several key players, including centre Conrad Smith and backs Israel Dagg and Ma'a Nonu, have recommitted to the All Blacks for next year and beyond, the world champions said.

The New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) has also secured the signatures of the team's most capped prop Tony Woodcock, fellow front rower Andrew Hore, lock Sam Whitelock and loose forward Kieran Read, the All Blacks said in a statement on Sunday.

Smith, Dagg and Woodcock join half-backs Piri Weepu and Aaron Smith, loose forward Victor Vito and hooker Hikawera Elliot, who have all signed through to 2014.

Prop Ben Franks has signed through to 2015 while Nonu, Whitelock and Read join locks Ali Williams and Anthony Boric in signing through to 2013.

The latest wave of players to re-sign have followed the example set by inspirational captain Richie McCaw and vice-captain Daniel Carter, among others.

"Having that experience available will be essential in building this team beyond where it is at the moment and gives us confidence in going forward," head coach Steve Hansen said. (Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John O'Brien)