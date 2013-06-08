AUCKLAND, June 8 Aaron Cruden had a mixed night with his boot but managed to slot 13 points for the All Blacks as they held off a combative France side 23-13 in the first of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.

Cruden slotted three penalties and two conversions, while missing three other penalty shots for the home side, with Aaron Smith and Sam Cane scoring tries late in the first half that proved the difference.

France inside centre Wesley Fofana scored a try following a searing break from midfield partner Florian Fritz, while Maxime Machenaud added a conversion and penalty before he went off injured. Camille Lopez added a penalty for the visitors.

The second match of the three-test series is in Christchurch on June 15 with the final game in New Plymouth a week later.

