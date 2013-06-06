WELLINGTON, June 6 Factbox on this month's
three-test series between New Zealand and France:
- -
NEW ZEALAND
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
IRB ranking: 1
Recent form: Rugby Championship winners
- -
Squad:
Backs: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Aaron Smith, Piri Weepu, Beauden
Barrett, Daniel Carter, Aaron Cruden, Ma'a Nonu, Rene Ranger,
Francis Saili*, Conrad Smith, Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau*,
Julian Savea, Ben Smith.
Forwards: Dane Coles, Andrew Hore, Keven Mealamu, Ben
Afeaki*, Wyatt Crockett, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Tony Woodcock,
Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Jeremy Thrush*, Sam Whitelock,
Sam Cane, Steven Luatua*, Liam Messam, Kieran Read (captain),
Victor Vito, Matt Todd* (injury replacement).
* indicates uncapped player
Notable absentee players: Richie McCaw (sabbatical), Cory
Jane (knee), Richard Kahui (shoulder)
- - - -
FRANCE
Coach: Phillipe Saint-Andre
Captain: Thierry Dusautoir
IRB ranking: 6
Recent form: Six Nations wooden spoon
- -
Squad:
Forwards - Eddy Ben Arous*, Vincent Debaty, Thomas Domingo,
Guilhem Guirado, Benjamin Kayser, Dimitri Szarzewski, Luc
Ducalcon, Daniel Kotze*, Nicolas Mas, Alexandre Flanquart*,
Yoann Maestri, Christophe Samson, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Yannick
Nyanga, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Bernard
Le Roux*, Antonie Claassen, Louis Picamoles.
Backs: Maxime Machenaud, Jean-Marc Doussain, Fredric
Michalak, Camille Lopez*, Remi Tales*, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gael
Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Florian Fritz, Maxime Mermoz, Maxime
Medard, Noa Nakaitaci*, Adrien Plante*, Brice Dulin, Marc
Andreu, Yoann Huget.
(* indicates uncapped player)
Notable absentees: Morgan Parra (thigh), Francois Trinh-Duc
(rested)
- -
FIXTURES (all 0735 GMT)
First test June 8 Auckland
Second test June 15 Christchurch
Third test June 22 New Plymouth
- -
HISTORY
Meetings (since 1906): 51
New Zealand wins: 38
France wins: 12
Draws: 1
- -
Last 10 meetings (date, winners, score, venue)
# 2011 New Zealand 8-7 Auckland
# 2011 New Zealand 37-17 Auckland
2009 New Zealand 39-12 Marseille
2009 New Zealand 14-10 Wellington
2009 France 27-22 Dunedin
# 2007 France 20-18 Cardiff
2007 New Zealand 61-10 Wellington
2007 New Zealand 42-11 Auckland
2006 New Zealand 23-11 Paris
2006 New Zealand 47-3 Lyon
(# indicates World Cup match)
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)