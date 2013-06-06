WELLINGTON, June 6 Factbox on this month's three-test series between New Zealand and France: - - NEW ZEALAND Coach: Steve Hansen Captain: Kieran Read IRB ranking: 1 Recent form: Rugby Championship winners - - Squad: Backs: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Aaron Smith, Piri Weepu, Beauden Barrett, Daniel Carter, Aaron Cruden, Ma'a Nonu, Rene Ranger, Francis Saili*, Conrad Smith, Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau*, Julian Savea, Ben Smith. Forwards: Dane Coles, Andrew Hore, Keven Mealamu, Ben Afeaki*, Wyatt Crockett, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Tony Woodcock, Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Jeremy Thrush*, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Steven Luatua*, Liam Messam, Kieran Read (captain), Victor Vito, Matt Todd* (injury replacement). * indicates uncapped player Notable absentee players: Richie McCaw (sabbatical), Cory Jane (knee), Richard Kahui (shoulder) - - - - FRANCE Coach: Phillipe Saint-Andre Captain: Thierry Dusautoir IRB ranking: 6 Recent form: Six Nations wooden spoon - - Squad: Forwards - Eddy Ben Arous*, Vincent Debaty, Thomas Domingo, Guilhem Guirado, Benjamin Kayser, Dimitri Szarzewski, Luc Ducalcon, Daniel Kotze*, Nicolas Mas, Alexandre Flanquart*, Yoann Maestri, Christophe Samson, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Yannick Nyanga, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Bernard Le Roux*, Antonie Claassen, Louis Picamoles. Backs: Maxime Machenaud, Jean-Marc Doussain, Fredric Michalak, Camille Lopez*, Remi Tales*, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Florian Fritz, Maxime Mermoz, Maxime Medard, Noa Nakaitaci*, Adrien Plante*, Brice Dulin, Marc Andreu, Yoann Huget. (* indicates uncapped player) Notable absentees: Morgan Parra (thigh), Francois Trinh-Duc (rested) - - FIXTURES (all 0735 GMT) First test June 8 Auckland Second test June 15 Christchurch Third test June 22 New Plymouth - - HISTORY Meetings (since 1906): 51 New Zealand wins: 38 France wins: 12 Draws: 1 - - Last 10 meetings (date, winners, score, venue) # 2011 New Zealand 8-7 Auckland # 2011 New Zealand 37-17 Auckland 2009 New Zealand 39-12 Marseille 2009 New Zealand 14-10 Wellington 2009 France 27-22 Dunedin # 2007 France 20-18 Cardiff 2007 New Zealand 61-10 Wellington 2007 New Zealand 42-11 Auckland 2006 New Zealand 23-11 Paris 2006 New Zealand 47-3 Lyon (# indicates World Cup match) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)