WELLINGTON, June 13 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has kept faith with the side that won the first test against France last week by naming an unchanged starting line-up for the second match in Christchurch on Saturday.

The All Blacks ground out a rusty 23-13 victory over the combative French in the opener of the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland last week.

Hansen, who described the performance as 'ugly' felt the side needed to iron out some minor details, particularly at the breakdown, to get the execution he expected in the rebuilding process for New Zealand's World Cup defence in 2015.

"Clearly, there has also been a lot of work done on how we are going to approach the breakdown and I'm sure we will see an improvement there," Hansen said in a statement on Thursday.

"Overall, we have had a good week's preparation. It's now about putting that preparation and hard work into a performance on the track that we can all be proud of.

"The French, however, may have their own ideas about that and one pleasing aspect from last week's test is that we have been left with no uncertainty just how tough this weekend's test will be.

"They have laid down the challenge to us that we will have to be at our very best to beat them."

Hansen did make some minor changes to the replacements, adding veteran loosehead prop Tony Woodcock and scrumhalf Piri Weepu to the bench after they recovered from injury.

Hooker Andrew Hore was also named among the replacements with fellow veteran Keven Mealamu dropping out of the squad, ensuring that 26-year-old Dane Coles will receive his second successive start, and sixth cap, in the number two jersey.

Hansen also resisted calls to move right wing Ben Smith back to fullback in order to introduce Rene Ranger into the starting line-up after the powerful Auckland Blues utility produced a highly impressive cameo off the bench last week.

Number eight Kieran Read will lead the side for the third time, and second in New Zealand, in what will be his 50th test appearance for the All Blacks.

Lock Jeremy Thrush, who was not required off the bench last week in Auckland, could make his test debut at Rugby League Park in Addington after retaining his place in the squad.

France, who beat a young Auckland Blues side 38-15 in Albany on Tuesday, are expected to name their side later on Thursday.

The third and final test is in New Plymouth on June 22.

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Liam Messam, 5-Brodie Retallick, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Wyatt Crockett

Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Tony Woodcock, 18-Ben Franks, 19-Jeremy Thrush, 20-Victor Vito, 21-Piri Weepu, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Rene Ranger (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)