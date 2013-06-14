* Whitelock broken finger given all clear by medical staff

By Greg Stutchbury

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, June 14 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had little hesitation in hastening lock Sam Whitelock's return from a broken finger by naming him into the side for the second test against France on Saturday after Brodie Retallick was ruled out with a hamstring strain.

Whitelock, who had been ruled out of the first two tests in order to recover from the injury, was brought back to the starting side after Retallick took little part in training on Thursday and was treated by medical staff before limping away with an ice pack strapped to the back of his leg.

The 22-year-old Retallick was now out of rugby for up to four weeks, Hansen told reporters at the team's final training run on Friday before the match in Christchurch.

"It was the obvious thing, as soon as he got the all clear, to just put him straight in," Hansen said of his decision to bring Whitelock back after initially deciding to not consider him until the third and final test in New Plymouth on June 22.

"We've got a policy that everyone prepares to play and because of that, when you do get hiccups which are unavoidable, guys just slot in."

Hansen's decision to recall Whitelock in the overall scheme of the All Blacks' planning was straight forward.

The 54-year-old is rebuilding the All Blacks squad ahead of the defence of their World Cup title in 2015 and had been forced to reassess his second row stocks for the France series with the international retirement of 77-test veteran Ali Williams.

The 24-year-old Whitelock had become the senior lock, having accumulated 39 test caps since his debut in 2010, with Retallick and Luke Romano only introduced to test rugby last year.

The uncapped Jeremy Thrush was called into the squad after Williams' retirement and named on the bench for the first test in Auckland last week and for the Christchurch match.

EASY CHOICE

Given that paucity of experience against a France side likely to target the lineout and the scrummaging strength of a young second row, Hansen said he had given little consideration to starting Thrush and bringing uncapped loose forward Steven Luatua in as emergency locking cover on the bench.

"We've got a plan for Jeremy and he's done a lot of work on that plan this week," Hansen said. "We didn't really want to disrupt what we decided to do, to bring him off the bench at some point.

"(Whitelock) is a world class lock so we'll take the opportunity to use him when he's fit and available.

"As soon as Doc (All Blacks doctor Tony Page) said he was fit to go, it was a pretty easy choice."

The All Blacks won the first game 23-13 at Eden Park last week but face a French pack that have been strengthened with the return of veteran tighthead prop Nicolas Mas, while flyhalf Frederic Michalak was also brought into the starting side.

"They were obvious changes that they were going to make, really," Hansen said of Philippe Saint-Andre's four personnel changes from the first test.

"They've brought a whole lot of senior players over after their finals. They didn't bring them to play on Tuesday (against the Auckland Blues).

"Michalak had a bit of a run-round but by and large, I think the whole purpose was to get them out here this weekend.

"They've had a good tour. The game against the Blues served a good purpose so they'll be ready to go I'd say." (Editing by Peter Rutherford/John O'Brien)