Feb 14 All Blacks backs Israel Dagg and Cory Jane have committed to New Zealand rugby until 2017, the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said on Friday.

Lock Luke Romano has also signed on until 2016, the union added in a media release.

The deals mean the trio will also continue with their New Zealand-based Super Rugby clubs over the term of their national contracts.

Dagg, 25, and Romano, 27, play for the Canterbury Crusaders in the southern hemisphere competition which includes regional teams from Australia and South Africa. Jane, 31, plays for the Wellington Hurricanes.

"To have two experienced All Blacks in Cory and Israel re-extend deals with us through to 2017 is of major significance and we are delighted," NZRU boss Steve Tew said.

"Together with Luke, we are now developing a core of players who are committing to New Zealand Rugby beyond next year's rugby World Cup, which bodes well for the future.

"We are well aware that our players have options to play overseas, but the fact that they have re-committed to New Zealand is fantastic." (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Ken Ferris)