WELLINGTON May 14 The New Zealand Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday they would play the United States in Chicago en route to Britain for their end-of-season tour.

The NZRU had spoken openly for several months about the possibility of playing the Eagles in the U.S. as they seek to expand the All Blacks brand into non-traditional rugby markets.

The Nov. 1 match will be at the Chicago Bears' home ground of Soldier Field. The world champions then head to Britain to play England, Scotland and Wales on successive weekends.

"We are very excited to be taking the All Blacks to a part of the world we know is incredibly keen on all sports and where we believe there is a real thirst to see the style of rugby we are famous for," NZRU Chief Executive Steve Tew said in a statement.

It will be the fourth match between the two sides, but only the third official test after their 1980 clash in San Diego was not given test status. They last met in the 1991 World Cup. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Pritha Sarkar)