WELLINGTON Oct 20 Injured flyhalf Dan Carter and code-swapping Sonny Bill Williams were included in the All Blacks squad on Monday for their end-of-season tour for test matches against the United States, England, Scotland and Wales.

Carter, who has barely played all year after taking a sabbatical and then breaking his leg in the Super Rugby final, had to prove he would be able to play on the tour which coach Steve Hansen will use to test his planning for next year's World Cup in England.

Williams swapped codes again earlier this month after two years with the Sydney Roosters in Australia's National Rugby League following a successful stint in the 15-man code that included a World Cup win with the All Blacks and Super Rugby title with the Waikato Chiefs.

The All Blacks face the U.S. in Chicago on Nov. 1 before they meet England, Scotland and Wales on successive weekends.

Backs - Israel Dagg, Ben Smith, Charles Piutau, Cory Jane, Julian Savea, Malakai Fekitoa, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill Williams, Ryan Crotty, Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Cruden, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Augustine Pulu.

Forwards - Kieran Read, Richie McCaw (captain), Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino, Liam Messam, Victor Vito, Patrick Tuipulotu, Brodie Retallick, Jeremy Thrush, Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Charlie Faumuina, Joe Moody, Wyatt Crockett, Dane Coles, Keven Mealamu, Nathan Harris. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)