WELLINGTON, July 6 Scrumhalf Andy Ellis will return to test rugby almost four years after he last played for the All Blacks, while four others are in line to make their debuts against Samoa in Apia on Wednesday.

Ellis's last act in a New Zealand jersey was to kick the ball out from a penalty to end the 2011 World Cup final as the All Blacks won the Webb Ellis trophy for a second time with an 8-7 victory over France at Eden Park.

The 31-year-old Ellis was originally brought in as cover for Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara and Tawera Kerr-Barlow, who were all named in the original 41-man squad picked by coach Steve Hansen.

Smith and Perenara miss out, however, as they were both involved in the Super Rugby final on Saturday, won by the former's Otago Highlanders 21-14 over the latter's Wellington Hurricanes.

Kerr-Barlow is still recovering from a serious knee injury and has been released to play for the Maori All Blacks against Fiji in Suva on July 11.

A total of 17 players from Hansen's original squad are unavailable for the match in Apia because of their involvement in the Super Rugby final.

Waikato Chiefs scrumhalf Brad Weber is one of up to four players who could make their debut after he was named on the bench.

Uncapped utility back George Moala was named to start the game on the right wing, while midfield back Charlie Ngatai and prop Nepo Laulala are also on the bench along with Weber.

Hansen has also given Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau, Jerome Kaino and Tony Woodcock, who all battled injuries during the Super Rugby season, the first chance to stake claims for the 31-man World Cup squad to be named on Aug. 30.

Hooker Hikawera Elliot also makes his return to the All Blacks after a serious neck injury at the end of 2013 almost ended his professional rugby career.

"It's exciting for the group to be playing this first... All Blacks test in Samoa and we know its going to be a special occasion," Hansen said in a statement on Monday.

"The Samoans will be incredibly physical and keen to put in a huge performance in front of their fans and we will have to play with high intensity and accuracy with plenty of physicality."

The All Blacks, who arrive in Samoa on Monday, begin their truncated Rugby Championship campaign on July 17 against Argentina in Christchurch.

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-George Moala, 13-Ryan Crotty, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Charles Piutau, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Andy Ellis, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Hikawera Elliot, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Matt Todd, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Colin Slade, 23-Charlie Ngatai (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)