LONDON Nov 30 Drawing on the wisdom derived from 92 tests for the New Zealand All Blacks, Sean Fitzpatrick's praise for the 2012 team before the final match of the Rugby Championship carried a special authority.

"This year they have shown they are one of the great sides," the former New Zealand captain told television viewers.

"They are trying to play the perfect game. They want to take it to a new level."

New Zealand subsequently fell some way short of perfection against the Wallabies, finishing the match tied 18-18 after Dan Carter missed a drop goal with the last kick of the match.

The body language of the All Blacks afterwards suggested they had lost rather than drawn, an indication of the high standards Richie McCaw's side have set themselves since grinding out a one-point win over France in last year's World Cup final.

"History has shown that World Cup winners have a pretty average season the year after," Carter said this week before his team's final test of the year against England at Twickenham this Saturday.

"But we want to be an even stronger side and prove a lot of people wrong. Every time you put on that black jersey, it's a chance to add to the legacy."

Throughout the year New Zealand have striven to play with pace and precision underpinned by a mastery of the basics, the hallmark of all the great All Blacks' sides.

Occasionally their reach has exceeded their grasp but at all times the most exciting feature of the current team, and possibly the reason for Fitzpatrick's enthusiasm, is the sense of the team's still untapped potential.

As yet, though, speculation that the current All Blacks side are the best to play the game, or even the best from their small South Pacific nation is premature as head coach Steve Hansen indicated after last weekend's victory over Wales.

DRIVE TO IMPROVE

"It's for other people to judge whether we are the greatest team or not - or if we are a great team," Hansen said.

"I don't think you put that title on anyone. You can strive to be perfect but in my time on the planet I've never seen anything perfect.

"The team I love the most is the '67 side, they were the best side I ever saw."

Hansen was a schoolboy when Brian Lochore's 1967 side, which included second rower Colin Meads at the height of his powers, completed an unbeaten tour of Britain and France.

The other New Zealand touring teams consistently accorded the tag of great are the 1905 Originals and the 1924 Invincibles, who both toured the British Isles, and Fitzpatrick's 1996 side, who won a series in South Africa for the first time.

Fitzpatrick was also a member of the team who won the first World Cup in 1987 and were unbeaten in 23 consecutive tests, a record McCaw's men will better if they defeat England on Saturday and France in the first two of three tests next year.

New Zealand defeated France without Carter, who was injured, while McCaw played with a right foot broken in three places. Both have made full recoveries and were named on Wednesday as two of the four nominees for the International Rugby Board's player of the year.

Demonstrating their renowned strength in depth, New Zealand have successfully introduced new players into the test side this year.

At scrumhalf Aaron Smith has brought a speed of thought and hand missing in recent years. On the wing Julian Savea is the world's leading try scorer this year, recording a hat-trick in his debut against Ireland, and three tall and athletic locks have rotated successfully to fill the gap left by Brad Thorn's retirement from international rugby.

Add to the mix Kieran Read, who has matured into a majestic number eight, the skills and penetration of Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith at centre plus a battle-hardened front row and New Zealand have assembled a team for all seasons.

The drive to improve, embodied in McCaw, the fiercest and most dedicated warrior of them all, is coupled with a humility instilled by a series of World Cup failures and in particular the quarter-final loss to France in Cardiff five years ago.

"We are trying to get better every time we come to play on a given Saturday and we haven't achieved that by any stretch of the imagination. But that's our goal and if you have a goal like that then you give yourself a chance of doing it," said Hansen.

"What I like about this team is that they want to play rugby, they play hard at what they do, they are very good staying humble and they intermingle with the fans.

"I'm proud of them and I think we are all proud of what we do."