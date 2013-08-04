WELLINGTON Aug 4 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen dropped experienced scrumhalf Piri Weepu and called uncapped 21-year-old TJ Perenara into his squad for the Rugby Championship on Sunday.

Loose forward Victor Vito, another experienced All Black, was also omitted from the 28-man party but captain Richie McCaw was recalled after a sabbatical for the championship, which begins with New Zealand's visit to Australia on Aug. 17.

Canterbury Crusaders prop Joe Moody was named as injury cover for Wyatt Crockett, who was included in the squad but will miss the start of New Zealand's title defence with a knee injury.

Lock Jeremy Thrush as well as Auckland Blues backs Francis Saili and Frank Halai will train with the squad but return to their provinces on the Wednesday of each test week. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ian Ransom)