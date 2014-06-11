June 11 Wing Julian Savea returns to the New Zealand side for Saturday's second test against England in Dunedin after fullback Israel Dagg was ruled out through injury.

Savea, who has scored 19 tries in 20 matches for the world champion All Blacks, missed the 20-15 first test victory with a knee complaint, but should add extra firepower to the backline after a sluggish performance in Auckland.

Ben Smith moves to fullback from the wing in Dagg's absence.

Number eight Jerome Kaino, who returned to the national side last week after a stint in Japan, will play his 50th test, while Kieran Read remains sidelined after suffering concussion.

"We are expecting another big contest this weekend and with England sure to make improvements in their game, we will have to improve massively ourselves," coach Steve Hansen said in a statement.

"We have worked hard on our skillsets, attitude and the detail in our game, which wasn't up to All Blacks standard last week.

"Our mindset this week has been all about improvement, taking ownership and responsibility for our individual roles with the aim of delivering a team performance we can all be proud of."

Despite a rusty first-up performance in the first test, which required a 78th minute try to Conrad Smith to seal the result, New Zealand can secure the three-match series with victory under the covered-roof in Dunedin.

New Zealand team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Jerome Kaino, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Liam Messam, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1- Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Victor Vito, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Malakai Fekitoa (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)