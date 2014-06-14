June 14 New Zealand exploded for three tries in the second half to beat England 28-27 in the second match at Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin and clinch their three-test series with a match to play.

Fullback Ben Smith, who also made a try-saving tackle on Manu Tuilagi in the first half, Julian Savea and Ma'a Nonu all crossed for the home side in the second spell after they had been 10-6 down at halftime.

Flyhalf Aaron Cruden slotted a conversion and two penalties, while his replacement Beauden Barrett added a conversion and a penalty for the home side who now have an 16-match unbeaten streak.

Winger Marland Yarde, fullback Mike Brown and Chris Ashton scored tries for England, while Owen Farrell, who was sinbinned for a professional foul midway through the second half, slotted three conversions and two penalties. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)