WELLINGTON, July 28 Exciting utility back Charles Piutau and openside flanker Sam Cane have returned to the New Zealand squad for the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship after overcoming knee injuries, while Dan Carter also returns after a six-month sabbatical.

Piutau missed a month of the Super Rugby season with a knee ligament injury, while Cane was named in the All Blacks squad for the June internationals against England then released before the first test after checks revealed a fractured kneecap.

As expected, flyhalf Carter also returned to the side following his New Zealand Rugby Union-endorsed sabbatical, which ended in late June. He has replaced Colin Slade, while Piutau has ostensibly replaced centre Ryan Crotty in the squad.

Steven Luatua also earned a recall after returning to form.

Luatua, who went through a slump with the Auckland Blues, had dropped out of national contention altogether ahead of the June tests before coming into the side as late cover for Cane and his replacement Matt Todd.

New Zealand squad

Backs: Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau, Cory Jane, Julian Savea, Malakai Fekitoa, Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu, Aaron Cruden, Beauden Barrett, Dan Carter, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

Forwards: Kieran Read, Richie McCaw (captain), Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino, Steven Luatua, Liam Messam, Samuel Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Dominic Bird, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Tony Woodcock, Ben Franks, Charlie Faumuina, Dane Coles, Keven Mealamu.

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)