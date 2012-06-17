The 31-year-old Williams played in the All Blacks tense
22-19 victory over Ireland in their second test match in
Christchurch on Saturday. He had been bothered with pain in the
knee for at least two weeks, Hansen said.
"It has got to the point where we think it is better for him
to get it operated on," Hansen told reporters at the team hotel
in Christchurch.
"It's about six to eight weeks minimum but we think if we
use the time now he should be back for the (Four Nations).
"Everyone else has bumps and bruises and is a bit sore but
is fit for selection."
The All Blacks will not call anyone else into the squad for
the final test in Hamilton next Saturday, suggesting Luke Romano
could make his test debut off the bench.
Loose forward Liam Messam was already joining the team as
cover for the injured Victor Vito and possibly for number eight
Kieran Read, who was substituted at halftime on Saturday after
suffering a head knock, Hansen said.
Hansen said Read would be monitored for concussion and would
not be risked if not 100 percent ready.
Hooker Keven Mealamu had recovered from a calf injury and
would be available for selection next week, with Hika Elliott
dropping out of the squad.
New Zealand have already won the three-match series against
Ireland after they won the first game 42-10 in Auckland on June
9.
