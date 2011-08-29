AUCKLAND Aug 30 Injured All Blacks loose
forward Kieran Read will not be available until the tail end of
the World Cup pool phase while fellow loose forward Adam Thomson
will miss at least the opening match against Tonga, the team
said on Tuesday.
Number eight Read, a vital component of the All Blacks loose
forward trio with captain Richie McCaw and blindside flanker
Jerome Kaino, suffered an ankle sprain early in the first half
of the 25-20 loss to Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.
Thomson injured his elbow shortly after Read left the field
in the match at Lang Park.
"Kieran has torn the ligament between the tibia and fibula
at the front of his left ankle and while it's still early days
in his recovery, with aggressive rehabilitation we are aiming to
have him available to play near the end of the round robin," All
Blacks doctor Deb Robinson said in a statement.
"Adam's MRI scan shows some swelling around the inside of
his elbow which should settle quickly.
"He also has some deep bruising to his upper arm and while
it's difficult to know how long that will take to settle, we are
hoping he will be ready for selection for the All Blacks second
round robin match against Japan."
Robinson said both players would remain with the World Cup
squad, which reassembles in Auckland on Friday.
The All Blacks, who are in Pool A with Tonga, France, Canada
and Japan, open the World Cup against the Pacific islanders at
Eden Park on Sept. 9.
