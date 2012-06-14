June 14 Tighthead prop Mike Ross has recovered from a hamstring injury and been brought back into Ireland's starting lineup for the second test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

Ross missed the 42-10 loss in the first test in Auckland due to the injury, allowing Declan Fitzpatrick to make a debut against the experienced Tony Woodcock which ended early when he went off with a leg injury.

Fitzpatrick moves to the replacements bench for the match, which is the first test in Christchurch since 2010 because of the impact of the devastating earthquake in Feb. 2011.

Gordon D'Arcy is reunited with captain Brian O'Driscoll in the centres in place of Keith Earls, who was ruled out with a chest injury.

Andrew Trimble comes onto the wing for Simon Zebo, who like Fitzpatrick made his debut at Eden Park last week. Zebo, who made the most of the few opportunities he did get in Auckland, has dropped to the bench.

Loose forward Kevin McLaughlin, who was on the bench last week, comes in for Peter O'Mahony at blindside flanker in the fourth change to the starting lineup.

Team - 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Fergus McFadden, 13-Brian O'Driscoll (captain), 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Kevin McLaughlin, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Dan Touhy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Declan Fitzpatrick, 18-Donncha O'Callaghan, 19-Peter O'Mahony, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Simon Zebo. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)