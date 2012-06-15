By Greg Stutchbury
| CHRISTCHURCH, June 15
put in some crunching one-on-one tackles to try and slow the All
Blacks onslaught when they meet the world champions in the
second match in their three-test series in Christchurch this
weekend.
New Zealand took Ireland apart to win 42-10 at Eden Park
last week, winning most of the battles at the breakdown to set
up line breaks around the ruck and create mismatches in the
backline.
Gordon D'Arcy returns to the Ireland team at inside centre
for Saturday's match in place of the injured Keith Earls and
faces the daunting task of dealing with the threat posed by his
opposite number, Sonny Bill Williams.
"The breakdown is what rugby is about. There aren't too many
tries from set phase anymore," D'Arcy told reporters on Friday.
"It's not about the first phase it's that fifth, sixth
seventh phase, that missed tackle, one-on-one and when they get
in behind with three guys flooding through against the fullback.
"What we learned was that you can't put three guys into the
tackle and breakdown, especially when you have guys like Sonny
Bill who can make offloads when he's got two players on him.
"We just have to have that ruthlessness in one-on-one
tackles to turn the tables a little bit."
D'Arcy said the team had worked hard on their approach to
the breakdown, trying to ensure that only one tackler was
involved and allowing the second player to try and slow down the
ball.
"We know how to do it, we do it week in week out, but we
just didn't give it justice (last week)," he said.
Three of the All Blacks' five tries in Auckland were the
direct result of counter attacks as the home side benefited from
some poor kicking from the Irish.
Ireland defensive coach Les Kiss reiterated a comment made
by captain Brian O'Driscoll on Thursday that his side would need
to put more pressure on their kick-chase.
"The counter attack of New Zealand is fairly vicious," the
Australian said.
"The kick chase really needs to be up there. There needs to
be an intensity that will take away their options ... and if we
do that we will be able to negate the way they run back."
Kiss said the Irish had not done much "smashing each other
on the paddock" this week, but instead had spoken about lifting
their mental intensity as they look for their first ever win
over the All Blacks.
"It's an attitudinal thing, it's an understanding thing.
It's about being quicker, being ready," Kiss added.
"You don't have a minute to wait until the next set piece
between breaks, they get the game going quickly and it's implied
upon us to be ready for that.
"If we can have a little bit more speed of thought and
action then we'll be able to make our one on ones and double
team under our terms and ...(create) some havoc."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)