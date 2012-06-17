WELLINGTON, June 17 Ireland centre Gordon D'Arcy and number eight Jamie Heaslip have been ruled out of the third and final test against New Zealand in Hamilton on June 23 after sustaining injuries in the second match on Saturday.

D'Arcy limped off in the second half of the tense 22-19 loss, and was diagnosed with a calf injury on Sunday, the Irish team said on Sunday.

He will return to Ireland later this week with Ulster centre Paddy Wallace called into the side and due to arrive in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Heaslip broke his right index finger during the match, though the team said that they had adequate cover within the squad and would not need to send for a replacement.

Captain Brian O'Driscoll and tighthead prop Mike Ross also had X-rays on facial injuries sustained during the match, though the scans were "clear" and both are still in contention for the game at Waikato Stadium.

New Zealand have already taken the three-match series, having won the first test 42-10 in Auckland, before an 80th minute drop-goal from flyhalf Daniel Carter gave them a 22-19 victory at a frigid Rugby League Park on Saturday.

The All Blacks have yet to experience defeat against to Ireland in 26 tests, dating back to the first match in 1905. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)