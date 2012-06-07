By Greg Stutchbury
| AUCKLAND, June 8
AUCKLAND, June 8 Brian O'Driscoll's enforced
layoff after the rugby World Cup has reinvigorated the Ireland
captain and he is not ready to call time on his career just yet.
The 33-year-old missed the entire Six Nations after a
pinched nerve in his neck was giving him what a team official
called a "permanent stinger" in his shoulder and arm and he had
to undergo surgery.
"The five months I had off from the World Cup have done me
good," O'Driscoll told reporters after he was named to lead his
side out for his 118th Ireland test against the world champion
All Blacks on Saturday.
"They've freshened me up and allowed all the ailments to
ease and have given me a hunger to get back playing (for
Ireland). The last time was during the World Cup and that seems
like an eternity ago."
When not injured, O'Driscoll is careful to manage his
workload with his province Leinster in order to prolong his
playing career, at least until after the British and Irish Lions
tour of Australia next year.
O'Driscoll said he had learned from 37-year-old former All
Blacks lock Brad Thorn, who joined Leinster on a short-term
contract and helped them to the European Cup last month after a
period of about 15 months of non-stop rugby.
"People are always in a rush to retire you when you get to a
certain age," O'Driscoll added when asked if this was his last
tour of New Zealand.
"I'm 33 now, but ... the body feels good at the minute ...
and one thing I did learn from Brad Thorn was if you're
listening to your body and you feel good then go with that."
Despite having played 117 tests for Ireland and six for the
Lions, O'Driscoll said he was still learning how to play the
game better.
"You're constantly trying to evolve and make yourself a
better player and if that means taking things from another
player's game then so be it," he said. "There's no patent on
certain plays and moves within the sport we play."
Ireland have never beaten the All Blacks in the 107-years
since they began playing tests against each other and O'Driscoll
said the challenge ahead of his young team when the series
begins on Saturday was massive.
"It is always an enormous challenge and one you look forward
to," he added. "This is the pinnacle, playing international
sport against then world champions. How would you not be excited
by that?
"If you're struggling to get up for that then it's time to
hang the boots up."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)