UPDATE 2-Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France lacked their usual inspiration and relied on the boot of Camille Lopez to labour to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
WELLINGTON, June 14 Ireland coach Declan Kidney named the following team on Thursday to face New Zealand in the second of three tests in Christchurch on Saturday.
Team - 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Fergus McFadden, 13-Brian O'Driscoll (captain), 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Kevin McLaughlin, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Dan Touhy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Declan Fitzpatrick, 18-Donncha O'Callaghan, 19-Peter O'Mahony, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Simon Zebo.
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)