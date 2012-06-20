June 21 Ireland coach Declan Kidney named the
following team on Thursday to play New Zealand in the third and
final test match at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday.
Ireland - 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Fergus McFadden, 13-Brian
O'Driscoll (captain), 12-Paddy Wallace, 11-Keith Earls,
10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Peter O'Mahony, 7-Sean
O'Brien, 6-Kevin McLaughlin, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Dan Tuohy,
3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Declan Fitzpatrick,
18-Donncha O'Callaghan, 19-Chris Henry, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan
O'Gara, 22-Andrew Trimble.
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)