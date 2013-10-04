* Kaino signs with Super Rugby's Auckland Blues

WELLINGTON Oct 4 World Cup-winning loose forward Jerome Kaino is returning to New Zealand after two seasons in Japan with an eye on reclaiming his All Blacks spot for their Webb Ellis trophy defence in England in 2015.

Kaino played every minute of the All Blacks' games in the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand and was one of their standout performers before he joined Japanese club Toyota on a reported NZ$1 million ($829,200) per season deal.

The bruising 30-year-old, however, made no secret of his wish to return to New Zealand in an effort to try to regain his place in the All Blacks and his re-signing with the NZRU and Super Rugby's Auckland Blues had been widely expected.

"It has again been a very hard decision to give up the positives of playing in Japan to return to New Zealand Rugby and the Blues," Kaino said in a NZRU statement on Friday.

"However, after weighing everything up, I am very excited I have made the decision and can't wait for the challenges that lay ahead."

Kaino has played 48 tests since his debut in 2006 and after some scratchy early performances, he developed into a tenacious defender and battering runner with the ball in a world-class loose forward combination with Richie McCaw and Kieran Read.

New Zealand initially struggled to replace his physicality at blindside flanker before Liam Messam changed his instinctively open-style into a more tightly-focussed approach, while Steven Luatua has also impressed in his rookie international season this year.

NZRU Chief Executive Steve Tew was "delighted" to have Kaino back in the reckoning again and said that the move would boost competition in the All Blacks team.

"Jerome has already proven he is a world class player, so having him back is certainly an exciting development," Tew said.

"After losing Jerome to Japan two years ago, the All Blacks have worked hard to build depth in that position, and we have seen outstanding performances from the players who have stepped up to the role.

"Jerome's return will only intensify the contest for the black jersey even more.

"On a general level, Jerome remains a hero for many New Zealand rugby fans, so we are delighted that they will get to see him play his rugby in New Zealand again.

($1 = $NZ1.2060) (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington and Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)