Feb 12 Former All Blacks great Jonah Lomu needs
a new kidney transplant and has lost 30 kg in weight since last
September, the 36-year-old has told a New Zealand magazine in an
interview.
Lomu, who scored 37 tries in 63 test appearances for New
Zealand between 1994 and 2002, had a first organ transplant
eight years ago but that kidney stopped functioning in October
last year.
The former winger was taken to hospital in Auckland during
the World Cup in New Zealand last September and in an interview
New Zealand Woman's Weekly that he had recently been undergoing
dialysis for 21 hours each week.
"We were hoping to see some improvement but nothing has made
any difference, so the next step is to try to find a donor,"
Lomu said.
Combining the size and power of a forward with the speed of
a winger, Lomu was a try-scoring phenomenon during his heyday
and the first rugby player to gain a genuine global profile.
He was diagnosed with the serious kidney disorder nephrotic
syndrome in 1995 and underwent his first organ transplant in
2004.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg
Stutchbury)
