WELLINGTON Oct 22 Former New Zealand Maori lock Hoani Macdonald will be moved out of intensive care on Monday, two days after he collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during a national provincial championship match.

The 34-year-old Southland player stopped running in the 15th minute of the match against Counties Manukau before sinking to his knees. He was taken to hospital where he was put into an induced coma but started to recover consciousness on Sunday.

"We are delighted to report that Hoani Macdonald has continued to improve overnight, and today will be moved from the ICU at Middlemore Hospital to a coronary care ward," said a statement from Southland Chief Executive Brian Hopley released on Monday.

"Hoani has sent his thanks to everyone who has shown support for him and his family over the past two days, but they also ask for continued privacy."

A Junior All Black, Macdonald has also played Super Rugby for the Otago Highlanders and the Melbourne Rebels as well as enjoying a stint in Wales with the Newport Gwent Dragons. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)