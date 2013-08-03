Aug 3 Super Rugby's Auckland Blues have turned on the charm to secure Benji Marshall and should have a two-year deal with the former rugby league world player of the year by next week, according to local media.

Marshall, who will be released by Sydney-based National Rugby League club Wests Tigers at season's end, had a third face-to-face meeting with Blues management on Friday and checked out local property with his wife Zoe, Fairfax NZ said on Saturday.

"There's still a little bit of water to go under the bridge but we like each other and think it's going to work," Fairfax quoted Kirwan as saying.

Born in Whakatane, a small coastal town on New Zealand's North Island, the 28-year-old Marshall captained the nation to their rugby league World Cup triumph in 2008 but his decision to leave the Tigers, a club to which he had devoted his entire playing career, sent shockwaves through Australia's rugby league community.

The Blues are seen as frontrunners to sign the fleet-footed five-eighth with rival Super Rugby teams New South Wales Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels also interested.

Marshall told reporters in Auckland the chance to earn selection for New Zealand's world champion rugby union team was a big lure to play for the Blues.

"Preferably I'd like to come here," he said.

"I've got to take into account all my options but the opportunity to maybe one day play for the All Blacks is a pretty big motivator for me."

At 28 and with no senior experience in the 15-man code, Marshall's All Blacks' ambitions might seem fanciful, and coach Steve Hansen has no shortage of quality playmakers at his disposal.

But Marshall can look for inspiration in rugby league convert Israel Folau, who debuted for Australia against the British and Irish Lions in June, only a few months after playing his first top-flight rugby union match with the Waratahs.

Marshall would take a significant pay-cut to return home and his manager was remaining in Auckland to try to strike a third-party deal to top up the Blues offer, local media said.

Marshall's new career direction could also dash his hopes of helping New Zealand defend their title at the rugby league World Cup starting in October in England and Wales.

Kirwan said he would be open to Marshall playing the World Cup but would prefer him to rest before re-booting his career with the Blues, who would start their pre-season for the 2014 Super Rugby campaign during the tournament.

"I'm good mates with (New Zealand coach) Stephen Kearney so I'm sure something can be worked," Kirwan said.

"My biggest concern for him would be resting up to start what would be a huge pre-season and a total life change for him."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Julian Linden)