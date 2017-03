WELLINGTON Aug 10 Former New Zealand rugby league captain Benji Marshall completed his switch to rugby union by signing a two-year contract with Super Rugby's Auckland Blues on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Marshall will leave Sydney's West Tigers at the end of the National Rugby League club's season on Sept. 7 and return to his homeland to begin preparations for the 2014 Super Rugby season under John Kirwan at the Blues.

"I'm really excited. It has been bit of a process because its obviously a big decision for Benji but he's really excited about the challenge and we're thrilled to have someone with his professionalism and ability in the organisation," Kirwan said.

"I think it's going to be a great journey for us all." (Writing by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Rex Gowar)