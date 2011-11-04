Nov 4 All Blacks World Cup-winning captain
Richie McCaw is to have surgery to remove a screw from his right
foot and will miss the start of the next Super Rugby season, the
New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said on Friday.
The flanker, who played through pain as he led his country
to the triumph on home soil last month, will have the operation
when the 30-year-old returns from his post-tournament holiday
and will not even start running for at 10 weeks after that.
The three-times World Player of the Year, who plays Super
Rugby for the Canterbury Crusaders, had the screw inserted into
a metatarsal in his foot after sustaining a fracture during a
training run in February.
"While the initial stress fracture in his foot has partially
healed, (a) scan revealed that there is an area of bone stress
around the screw," All Blacks team doctor Deb Robinson said in a
news release.
"The best option for him is to have surgery to have the
screw removed, he will also have some bone grafting done and
then his foot will be left alone to heal.
"Following the surgery, Richie will be in plaster for two
weeks and then a moonboot for a month. After around 10 to 12
weeks, he will be able to start running and then will gradually
return to rugby training."
The 2012 Super Rugby season starts on Feb. 24 with the
Crusaders taking on the Auckland Blues on the opening day.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John
O'Brien)
Please click on for more rugby stories